Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.16-1.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.19. Premier also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.160-1.280 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Premier from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.42. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $350.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.88 million. Premier had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Premier will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.25%.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andy Brailo sold 13,318 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $253,042.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,886 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,946. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

