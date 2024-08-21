Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Premier from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

PINC stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.11. The company had a trading volume of 235,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,006. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Premier has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $26.07.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. Premier had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $350.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Premier will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andy Brailo sold 13,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $253,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,113. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Premier news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 13,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $247,438.45. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 92,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,618.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andy Brailo sold 13,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $253,042.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,886 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,946. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier by 384.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,311,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,828,000 after buying an additional 5,007,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Premier during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,271,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Premier by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,121,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,017 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Premier by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,951,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,105,000 after purchasing an additional 773,207 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Premier by 60.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,051,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,303,000 after purchasing an additional 772,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

