Pollard Banknote Limited to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Free Report) – Cormark dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Pollard Banknote in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 15th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Pollard Banknote’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

PBL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$40.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$47.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Pollard Banknote Price Performance

Shares of TSE:PBL opened at C$22.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.05. Pollard Banknote has a one year low of C$17.95 and a one year high of C$37.75. The stock has a market cap of C$595.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Pollard Banknote Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.39%.

About Pollard Banknote

(Get Free Report)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.