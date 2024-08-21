Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS) to Issue Dividend of $1.00 on November 11th

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share on Monday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.95. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of PLUS stock opened at GBX 2,542 ($33.03) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Plus500 has a 1 year low of GBX 1,263 ($16.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,628 ($34.15). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,288.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,085.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,043.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.17.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Plus500 from GBX 2,300 ($29.89) to GBX 2,800 ($36.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platforms in Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company develops and operates an online trading platform, including over the counter (OTC) products comprising the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

