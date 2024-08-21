Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Up 0.4%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.17 and last traded at $29.02. 3,846,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 39,150,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.90.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -483.67, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

