Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans (OTC:PPAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2024

Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans (OTC:PPALGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2875 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans Price Performance

Shares of Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans stock remained flat at $60.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.79.

About Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans provides various financial services to individuals, municipalities, commercial, and non-profit customers in northwestern Vermont, the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans (OTC:PPAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.