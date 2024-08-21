Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans (OTC:PPAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans (OTC:PPAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2875 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.
Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans Price Performance
Shares of Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans stock remained flat at $60.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.79.
