Peloton Interactive (PTON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PTON stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.02.

In other news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 14,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $54,068.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,680 shares in the company, valued at $140,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $32,836.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,194.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 14,936 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $54,068.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,813 shares of company stock worth $187,715 over the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PTON shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.09.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

