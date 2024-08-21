Peloton Interactive (PTON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PTON stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.02.
In other news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 14,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $54,068.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,680 shares in the company, valued at $140,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $32,836.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,194.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 14,936 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $54,068.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,813 shares of company stock worth $187,715 over the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.
