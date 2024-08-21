Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Paychex were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 26,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 211,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 81,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 13,785 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Paychex by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYX. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.62.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.00. 625,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.92 and its 200-day moving average is $122.37. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.27 and a 12-month high of $129.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.94%.

In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,287,448.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at $51,287,448.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,452.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,872 shares of company stock valued at $19,992,573 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

