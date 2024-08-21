Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 238,398 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 665,014 shares.The stock last traded at $584.24 and had previously closed at $582.29.

PH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.14.

The firm has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $534.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $536.88.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 152.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 132,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,493,000 after acquiring an additional 79,774 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 54,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,247,000 after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,068,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

