Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 89 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,046,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,195,000 after purchasing an additional 919,370 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,518,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,367,000 after purchasing an additional 341,582 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,845,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 648.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 295,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,065,000 after buying an additional 256,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 211,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,653,000 after buying an additional 144,851 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IWS stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.08. 63,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,459. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $129.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.10 and its 200 day moving average is $121.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

