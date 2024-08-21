Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,927 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 371,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,111,000 after acquiring an additional 128,146 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $46.78. 498,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,638. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.33. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.89.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1568 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

