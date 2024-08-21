Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,907 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,953 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 501,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,877,000 after purchasing an additional 125,057 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,113 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UBER traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.87. 2,275,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,876,740. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.65, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 617,234 shares of company stock worth $44,017,734 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.47.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

