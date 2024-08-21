Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $33,960,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vertiv by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.22.

Vertiv Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:VRT traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.23. 1,515,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,745,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.54, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $34.54 and a 52 week high of $109.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.72.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

