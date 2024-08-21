Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,618 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,698 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at $277,589,163.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,589,163.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 933,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $60,570,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 642,016,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,679,718,386.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,970,613 shares of company stock worth $723,987,410. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.57.

Walmart stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,552,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,518,164. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $603.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $75.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.68.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

