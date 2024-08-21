Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $77,000 Investment in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,947,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,582,000 after acquiring an additional 371,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,934,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,995 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,139,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,087 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 145.1% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the first quarter worth $862,000.

Shares of AGL stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.59. 299,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,044,015. agilon health, inc. has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $20.37. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

AGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Baird R W raised shares of agilon health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of agilon health from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

