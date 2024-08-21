Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 660.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 93.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 136.4% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.67. 145,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,188. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.91. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $122.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TROW shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.67.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

