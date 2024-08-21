Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $629,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

VDC stock traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, reaching $216.02. 11,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,733. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $217.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.