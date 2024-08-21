Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $569,000 Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 432.7% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 203,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,424,000 after buying an additional 93,170 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,713 shares of company stock valued at $18,702,605. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $609.79.

McKesson Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $4.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $552.97. 61,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,745. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $404.72 and a twelve month high of $637.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $586.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $553.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

