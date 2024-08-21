Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $490,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,826,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320,289 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $420,457,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,991,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,077 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,325,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,830,000 after buying an additional 1,532,284 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,309,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,847,000 after buying an additional 957,270 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.10. The stock had a trading volume of 461,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,786,914. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $82.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.