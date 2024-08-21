Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 10,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 343.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

Northern Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.85. The stock had a trading volume of 88,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,761. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $92.46.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $494,524.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,041,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

