Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,437,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,668 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,991,436,000 after buying an additional 1,197,215 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,242 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,225,227,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,155,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,019,726,000 after acquiring an additional 644,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $7.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $231.15. 2,058,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,643. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.84 and its 200-day moving average is $210.87. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $244.14. The firm has a market cap of $114.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.50.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total value of $980,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $980,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,791,543. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

