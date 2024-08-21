Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,437 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,060 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Intel by 35.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,630 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 11.1% in the second quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $22,074,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 29.4% in the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,444 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,276,227 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $39,525,000 after buying an additional 75,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Intel Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.24. 11,989,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,263,406. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

