PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Down to $14.59

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.59, but opened at $13.75. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 1,573,153 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.92.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $874.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.34 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 26.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 82.5% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 21.0% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

