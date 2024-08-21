Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Lowered to $119.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $137.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.07.

Oshkosh stock opened at $101.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.48. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $127.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.34. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 408.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after buying an additional 51,748 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,500,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $1,507,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,747,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,473,000 after purchasing an additional 122,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

