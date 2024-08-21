OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock Price Up 5.2%

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.99 and last traded at $29.98. 16,934 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 170,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.49.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.78. The firm has a market cap of $697.47 million, a P/E ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,628,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,952,000 after buying an additional 25,337 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,107,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,014,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,772,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 769,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,008,000 after buying an additional 177,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 501,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after acquiring an additional 87,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

