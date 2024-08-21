Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Senior Officer Paolo De Luca Sells 10,266 Shares

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Paolo De Luca sold 10,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.76, for a total transaction of C$28,334.16.

Paolo De Luca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Paolo De Luca sold 11,899 shares of Organigram stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.61, for a total transaction of C$31,056.39.

Organigram Stock Performance

OGI traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.73. 281,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,272. The stock has a market capitalization of C$283.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.54. Organigram Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.35 and a 52-week high of C$3.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$4.40 to C$4.35 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$3.25 to C$3.60 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Organigram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O’ Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED’ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

