Oppenheimer Increases Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Price Target to $105.00

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens raised Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Arcosa Stock Performance

NYSE ACA opened at $86.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.28. Arcosa has a 52-week low of $61.98 and a 52-week high of $95.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.74.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $664.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Arcosa’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arcosa will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Antonio Carrillo acquired 12,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.05 per share, for a total transaction of $994,856.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,334,863.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Antonio Carrillo bought 12,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.05 per share, with a total value of $994,856.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 406,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,334,863.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $335,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,198.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

