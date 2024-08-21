Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 109 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in Chevron by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after buying an additional 15,845,037 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,886,821,000 after buying an additional 1,999,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $2,902,007,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,103,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,540,135,000 after buying an additional 654,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,009,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,525,380,000 after buying an additional 495,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.4 %

Chevron stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,786,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,855,369. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $267.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.96.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

