Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $248,000 Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.32. The stock had a trading volume of 511,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,092. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $48.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.38.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1549 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.