Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000.

NYSEARCA:PFFD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.16. 562,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,425. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average of $19.80. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $20.43.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

