Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,053 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,461,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,246,367,000 after purchasing an additional 377,703 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in 3M by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,649,000 after buying an additional 43,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,585,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,531,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $480,680,000 after acquiring an additional 435,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,319 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,661,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,302,371. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.63. The firm has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $129.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Analysts expect that 3M will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Vertical Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MMM

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.