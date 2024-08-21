Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.29% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Onestream in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Shares of NASDAQ OS opened at $29.49 on Monday. Onestream has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

In related news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $377,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Onestream news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $377,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,775,146 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,502 over the last ninety days.

Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.

