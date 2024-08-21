ON (NYSE:ONON) Trading Up 4.8%

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.80 and last traded at $43.72. Approximately 1,374,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 5,205,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.73.
A number of research firms recently commented on ONON. Truist Financial increased their price target on ON from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ON from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ON from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ON from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Quarry LP bought a new stake in ON in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ON in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in ON in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.
On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.
