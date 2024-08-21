Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Trading 11.4% Higher

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES – Get Free Report) shares were up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 249,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,113,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.
Nuverra Environmental Solutions Trading Up 11.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
About Nuverra Environmental Solutions
Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc engages in the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Rocky Mountain, Northeast, Southern, and Corporate and Other. The Rocky Mountain segment includes the Bakken shale area. The Northeast segment is comprised of the Marcellus and Utica shale areas.
