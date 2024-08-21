Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Trading Up 6.7%

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $81.62 and last traded at $81.40. Approximately 209,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 400,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUVL shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Nuvalent from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvalent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.13.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $134,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,764,568.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $377,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,482. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $134,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 234,522 shares in the company, valued at $15,764,568.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,465,650 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth $18,831,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in Nuvalent by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 112,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after buying an additional 26,918 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent during the 1st quarter worth $1,301,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth $4,406,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in Nuvalent by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,331,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,951,000 after purchasing an additional 502,259 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

