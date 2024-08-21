Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Senior Officer Acquires C$224,000.00 in Stock

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mark Thompson acquired 3,500 shares of Nutrien stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$64.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,000.00.

Mark Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, Mark Thompson purchased 630 shares of Nutrien stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$62.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,444.30.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Mark Thompson acquired 140 shares of Nutrien stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$69.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,745.40.

Nutrien Stock Performance

TSE NTR traded up C$0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$64.57. The stock had a trading volume of 130,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,031. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$61.75 and a 52-week high of C$89.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$68.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of C$31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.45%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Nutrien to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

