Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Receives $194.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $194.43.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

NYSE NUE opened at $143.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.61. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.93. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $139.41 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 54.1% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 4.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

