Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $136.13 and last traded at $135.87. 482,398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,471,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.89.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $605.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.28.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

