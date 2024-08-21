Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Trading Down 3.8%

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.06 and last traded at $21.28. Approximately 703,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,342,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.62.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Stories

