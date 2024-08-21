Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

Nordstrom has raised its dividend by an average of 27.1% per year over the last three years. Nordstrom has a payout ratio of 40.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nordstrom to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

NYSE:JWN traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,951,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,058. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

