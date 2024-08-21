Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%.
Nordstrom has raised its dividend by an average of 27.1% per year over the last three years. Nordstrom has a payout ratio of 40.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nordstrom to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.
Nordstrom Stock Performance
NYSE:JWN traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,951,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,058. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.
