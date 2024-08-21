Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Nordson updated its FY24 guidance to $9.45-9.65 EPS.

Nordson Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $8.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $247.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,643. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. Nordson has a 12 month low of $208.91 and a 12 month high of $279.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.61.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 37.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NDSN. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.40.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

