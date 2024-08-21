Non-Playable Coin Price Reaches $0.0169 on Major Exchanges (NPC)

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last week, Non-Playable Coin has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. One Non-Playable Coin token can now be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Non-Playable Coin has a market cap of $136.35 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Non-Playable Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000074 BTC.
About Non-Playable Coin
Non-Playable Coin launched on July 28th, 2023. Non-Playable Coin’s total supply is 8,050,126,520 tokens. Non-Playable Coin’s official Twitter account is @nonplayablecoin. Non-Playable Coin’s official website is www.nonplayablecoin.io.
Buying and Selling Non-Playable Coin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Playable Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Non-Playable Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Non-Playable Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
