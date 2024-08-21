Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 29.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 67,489,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,912,000 after buying an additional 15,175,751 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 106,769,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087,927 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 379.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,493,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,184 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 89.2% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,179,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 98.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,749,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 867,297 shares during the period. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Stock Down 0.2 %

Nokia Oyj stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,108,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,110,359. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.71.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

