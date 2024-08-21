NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Cut by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 922,545 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 129,447 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $69,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC decreased their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Williams Trading upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NKE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,757,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,527,894. The company has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.91 and a 200 day moving average of $90.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

