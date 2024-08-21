NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,004 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment House LLC grew its position in NIKE by 0.3% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 74,802 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 23,637 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in NIKE by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 538,544 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,590,000 after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 27.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 32,928 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,279 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.00. 6,908,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,499,266. The stock has a market cap of $126.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.67 and its 200 day moving average is $90.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $123.39.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.59.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

