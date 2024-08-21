New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Stock Price Down 16.7%

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) shares fell 16.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 622,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 388% from the average session volume of 127,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 17.88, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

