Neutrino USD Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.97 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino USD token can currently be purchased for $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $1.97 million and $2,051.60 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD launched on November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 408,891,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,624,026 tokens. The official website for Neutrino USD is neutrino.at. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollar neutrino (USDN) is a crypto-collateralized token pegged to the US dollar. The first stablecoin protocol which gives holders the ability to stake with rewards generated by the Waves Platform’s economy. This token is used as a payment token in various dApps and services and is also traded on different markets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

