Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,913,000. Portman Square Capital LLP raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 117.2% during the second quarter. Portman Square Capital LLP now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $3,778,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 948.3% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 22,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 19,915 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NBIX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.49. 97,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,779. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 0.37. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.63 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.98 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $1,401,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,738.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $1,401,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,738.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 930 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $139,527.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,860,621.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,798 shares of company stock valued at $16,014,496 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

