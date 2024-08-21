Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Down 0.2%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $691.38 and last traded at $697.46. Approximately 668,519 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,876,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $698.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $681.21.

Get Netflix alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $656.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $623.81. The company has a market capitalization of $301.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $36,114.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,114.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,893 shares of company stock worth $84,412,483 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.2% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 10.8% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 677 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth $1,900,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 57.2% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.