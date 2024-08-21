Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,445 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $160,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Netflix by 540.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,888,503,000 after buying an additional 3,273,592 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Netflix by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after buying an additional 1,573,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $436,514,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $23,725,077.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $23,725,077.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,893 shares of company stock worth $84,412,483. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $10.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $698.54. 4,806,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,896,971. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $711.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $655.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $622.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $301.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $681.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.